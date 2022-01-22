 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele Las Vegas shows to delay until 2023 due to 'mammoth' schedule

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

FileFootage

As if Adele's Las Vegas residency delay did not leave fans heartbroken, it is reported that her shows could be delayed until June or even 2023 due to the singer's packed calendar.

While the star is set to perform on events including  The Brits and her Hyde Park gigs in July, it is difficult for her to accommodate the missed shows.

Insiders told The Sun: "There are two slots in this year's calendar, from the end of February to the start of May, and from the middle of June to the middle of September. But if they can't work then it could be 2023 by the time they're rescheduled."

"She is expected to still be a part of The Brit Awards next month and she has two headline gigs at Hyde Park on July 1 and 2."

The source added "Adele's schedule is mammoth and it makes rescheduling a challenge but she is devoted to her fans and will do everything she can to get them back in the diary quickly."

 The Hello singer postponed her shows indefinitely on Thursday, leaving fans losing their money on tickets, flights, and hotels. 

