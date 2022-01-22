 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello stops by adult store midnight to step away from 'mainstream' life

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

FileFootage

Camila Cabello is going on solo adventures after her split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The 24-year-old singer hit an adult store Thursday night in West Hollywood called Adam and Eve.

The Fifth Harmony member decked up a long black leather jacket and a graphic crop top for the night. She accessorized her look with gold hoops earrings and held a book in hand.

As per the website, the store 'provides a safe, friendly environment for men, women and couples who are looking to venture away from the more mainstream norms.'

Camila visit comes after she called ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes a 'wildcat' on his recent Instagram music clips. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp to play King Louis XV in upcoming French movie

Johnny Depp to play King Louis XV in upcoming French movie
Edris Alba strong contender for 'James Bond' after Daniel Craig, says executive producer

Edris Alba strong contender for 'James Bond' after Daniel Craig, says executive producer
Arnold Schwarzenegger doing 'fine' but 'worried' after LA multi-car accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger doing 'fine' but 'worried' after LA multi-car accident

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon make adorable couple in pre-wedding photoshoot

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon make adorable couple in pre-wedding photoshoot
The Weekend 'going out of his way' to earn Angelina Jolie's love: Report

The Weekend 'going out of his way' to earn Angelina Jolie's love: Report
Adele Las Vegas shows to delay until 2023 due to 'mammoth' schedule

Adele Las Vegas shows to delay until 2023 due to 'mammoth' schedule
Tristan Thompson talks dark places, 'demons' after Khloe Kardashian split

Tristan Thompson talks dark places, 'demons' after Khloe Kardashian split
Emmy-winning actor Louie Anderson dead at age 68

Emmy-winning actor Louie Anderson dead at age 68
Adele postponement sidelines fans, disrupts live music recovery

Adele postponement sidelines fans, disrupts live music recovery
Prince Charles inaugurates playpark inspired by treehouse of Prince William's son

Prince Charles inaugurates playpark inspired by treehouse of Prince William's son
Prince Harry and William mourn the death of their polo tutor

Prince Harry and William mourn the death of their polo tutor

James Bond producers reveal Idris Elba part of conversation to be next 007

James Bond producers reveal Idris Elba part of conversation to be next 007

Latest

view all