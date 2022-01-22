 
entertainment
Gigi Hadid’s father calls her ‘Princess of Nazareth’

US supermodel Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid praised his daughter as he delighted the fans with a stunning photo of her.

Taking to Instagram, Mohamed Hadid posted a sweet photo of 26-year-old Gigi, donning traditional Palestinian dress.

He showered love on his daughter, saying ‘Simply Gigi Hadid.’

Tagging the model, Mohamed Hadid also called Gigi ‘Princess of Nazareth’.

The endearing photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Mohamed Hadid shared words of wisdom saying “Next move (.. love your family love your friends love life.. finally and before anything else. love your self to love others .. as they all know it’s a true love) MHadid 2015.”


