 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian bans Tristan Thompson from staying in her $37m mansion

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

FileFootage

Khloe Kardashian has asked Tristan Thompson to no longer move in with her to her $37 million new home in California.

According to Entertainment Tonight: "Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together"

Tristan went behind Khloe's back during the 2020 pandemic to father a child with Maralee Thompson.

"Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling, and is no longer moving in with Khloe," adds the source.

Khloe new mansion in Hidden Hills makes her neighbours with mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner.

"Khloe is really hurt and saddened by Tristan's actions and his public apology isn't helping," the insider said of the Good American designer.

"This has been a tough pill for her to swallow and she does feel unsettled and pretty crushed," said the source. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez poses with Ben Affleck name necklace, asks fans for fashion advice

Jennifer Lopez poses with Ben Affleck name necklace, asks fans for fashion advice
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund part ways after three years of dating: reports

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund part ways after three years of dating: reports
Gigi Hadid’s father calls her ‘Princess of Nazareth’

Gigi Hadid’s father calls her ‘Princess of Nazareth’
Demi Lovato dramatically announces to end pop music career, returns to rock

Demi Lovato dramatically announces to end pop music career, returns to rock
'I hope paradise is as you remember it' - stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf

'I hope paradise is as you remember it' - stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf
Johnny Depp to play King Louis XV in upcoming French movie

Johnny Depp to play King Louis XV in upcoming French movie
Camila Cabello stops by adult store midnight to step away from 'mainstream' life

Camila Cabello stops by adult store midnight to step away from 'mainstream' life
Edris Alba strong contender for 'James Bond' after Daniel Craig, says executive producer

Edris Alba strong contender for 'James Bond' after Daniel Craig, says executive producer
Arnold Schwarzenegger doing 'fine' but 'worried' after LA multi-car accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger doing 'fine' but 'worried' after LA multi-car accident

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon make adorable couple in pre-wedding photoshoot

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon make adorable couple in pre-wedding photoshoot
The Weekend 'going out of his way' to earn Angelina Jolie's love: Report

The Weekend 'going out of his way' to earn Angelina Jolie's love: Report
Adele Las Vegas shows to delay until 2023 due to 'mammoth' schedule

Adele Las Vegas shows to delay until 2023 due to 'mammoth' schedule

Latest

view all