Saturday Jan 22 2022
Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Neetu remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 42nd wedding anniversary

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 42nd wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu posted sweet throwback photos with Rishi from the time they visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Kapoor’s autobiography.

She posted the pictures with caption, “In remembrance” followed by a heart emoji.

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980.

Earlier, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also remembered her late father on her parents’ wedding anniversary.

She took to her Insta stories and shared a throwback pic of her parents and captioned it with a heart emoticon.

Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

