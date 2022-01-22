Jimmy Kimmel lands himself in hot waters for comparing BTS with COVID-19

Popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has landed himself in hot waters on the internet after comparing the global sensation, South Korean boy band BTS with the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19.

In a recent episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 54-year-old host invited Netflix’s Emily in Paris fame actor and singer Ashley Park.

The host discussed the fangirl moment for Park, who played Mindy in the hit series, after being noticed by BTS. She talked about her adoration of the band members, quipping that they debuted on Instagram just in time for Emily in Paris’ second season.

Speaking about how thrilled she was, after BTS group leader, RM shared his reaction to her rendition of Dynamite, Park said she was left speechless after how RM and V lauded her performance.

The actress also quipped that she was unable to 'move or react' after this overwhelming response from the globally hit group.





Moving on, Park also spoke about her diagnosis with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. To this, Kimmel responded by saying, "You thought it was BTS fever" and jokingly added, "They're both extremely dangerous. You’re lucky to come out of those alive.”

The group fans, popularly known as ARMY, were outraged after Kimmel's comments and turned to Twitter to express their distress. Many called Kimmel's act and condemned his statements.

A fan wrote, "The audacity to say that about an Asian artist in front of an Asian woman. @jimmykimmel really compared BTS to COVID in the year 2022 and amidst all the anti-Asian hate."