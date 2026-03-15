How Angelina Jolie makes Paris the new Hollywood hotspot

Angelina Jolie makes Paris the new Hollywood hotspot

Hollywood stars are moving to Paris in big numbers and people are even calling it “Frollywood.”

Famous actors like Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Natalie Portman, Aaron Paul and Pamela Anderson are leaving Los Angeles for a quieter, slower life in France.

George Clooney and his wife Amal have even applied for French citizenship for themselves and their twins.

Clooney says that his kids have a much better life in France, away from all the Hollywood pressure.

Angelina Jolie loves living in France too, saying it helps her feel more like herself and gives her privacy from the spotlight.

The move isn’t just about just peace as France gives actors and directors more freedom to try different roles instead of being stuck in big franchise movies.

There are also tax breaks for movies and shows, which makes working there easier.

Stars like Aaron Paul, Natalie Portman, Lenny Kravitz and Wes Anderson enjoy both work and family life in France.

Pamela Anderson and Hugh Grant have loved the country for years and still spend lots of time there.

With more movies and shows being made in France, Hollywood stars are finding Paris a better place to live, work and feel inspired.