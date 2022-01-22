Katie Price arrested after texting her ex Kieran Hayler's fiancée: report

Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of breaching her restraining order after she allegedly sending abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée, according to report.



Police have said that a woman in her 40s was arrested at a property in Partridge Green, West Sussex.



Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of breaching her restraining order after she allegedly texted her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee, according to MailOnline.

The former glamour model, who lives in ‘Mucky Mansion’, is banned from contacting Mr Hayler’s girlfriend Michelle Penticost under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed after she verbally abused her in a school playground.



The 43-year-old has accused her estranged husband of grooming and raping an underage girl in 2016 before their divorce two years later.

Hayler, a former stripper, has angrily denied the ‘false’ allegations’ and vowed to co-operate with police.