Sunday Jan 23 2022
Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Queen Elizabeth to mark Accession Day at Sandringham

British Queen Elizabeth II will travel to Sandringham, where her father George VI died in 1952, to mark her Accession Day there on February 6.

According to a report by the Sun, the 95-year-old monarch is expected to travel to her Norfolk home next week.

Queen Elizabeth, who will mark her Platinum Jubilee this year, has been forced to remain at Windsor Castle over Christmas and the New Year and also skipped her annual traditional trip to her Norfolk home due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, the report citing royal insiders, says, the Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee privately with family on February 6 at Sandringham and would pay a touching tribute to her late father.

Elizabeth was proclaimed Queen on February 6, 1952, after the death of her father, George VI, although her coronation was in 1953.

