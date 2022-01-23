Cristiano Ronaldo thanks the moment he fell in love with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles as the footballer recalled the moment he fell in love with Argentinean beauty Georgina Rodriguez.



The legendary footballer's happiness suggests he still thanks the moment when he saw her girlfriend first time while she was working in a Gucci store in 2016.

In an upcoming Netflix documentary, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said: "From that moment [when they passed each other outside the clothing company where she worked] it stuck in my head and it was a 'click' moment."



Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are expecting a twins, already have four children together and Rodriguez is also stepmother to Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr.



The Spanish model also shed light on the most fortunate moment of her life, saying: "The day I met Cristiano I go to work. I arrive at Gucci and, when I'm leaving the store, I see a very handsome man appear.

"I stopped and started to feel like tickles in the stomach and I said, 'But hey, what's wrong with me?"