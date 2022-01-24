Kanye West and Julia Fox steal limelight at Paris Fashion Week show

 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Kanye West and her ladylove Julia Fox stole the limelight as the new lovebirds made their stunning red carpet debut in matching denim outfits for the Kenzo Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday.

The 44-year-old rapper, also known by his now legal name Ye, rocked an oversized denim jacket and jeans, paired with chunky black boots, gloves and shades as he posed with his new flame Julia Fox.

Julia, 31, went all out from head to toe, flashing her taut abs in a cropped denim jacket boasting Madonna-inspired conical bust detailing, teamed with ruched jeans and denim heels.

Kanye and Julia's sizzling appearance comes after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Miami on Saturday - where their relationship began on New Year's Eve - as they reunited before jetting to Paris.

