 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
AFP

Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

By
AFP

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s and died on Sunday, was as famous for his fantastical couture as for his blockbuster fashion shows. He was 73.

Mugler's daring collections came to define the decade's power dressing, with his clothes noted for their structured and sophisticated silhouettes, showcased by his extravagant shows.

"I always thought that fashion was not enough on its own and that it had to be shown in its musical and theatrical environment," he once said.

In later years, he dressed Beyonce and Lady Gaga -- and in 2019 came out of retirement to create Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," said a post on the designer's official Facebook account.

His agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot, who said the designer had died of "natural causes", added he had been due to announce new collaborations early this week.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler

Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler
James Snyder fired from Broadway Show

James Snyder fired from Broadway Show
Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa react to fashion designer Manfred's death

Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa react to fashion designer Manfred's death
Piers Morgan compares Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox with Kim Kardashian

Piers Morgan compares Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox with Kim Kardashian
Petition refers to Meghan and Harry as it demands ban on Twitter hate accounts and YouTube channels

Petition refers to Meghan and Harry as it demands ban on Twitter hate accounts and YouTube channels
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings to sixth-highest grossing film in history

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings to sixth-highest grossing film in history

Buckingham Palace's probe into claims that Meghan bullied staff opens Pandora's box

Buckingham Palace's probe into claims that Meghan bullied staff opens Pandora's box
Kanye West and Julia Fox steal limelight at Paris Fashion Week show

Kanye West and Julia Fox steal limelight at Paris Fashion Week show
Snoop Dogg to rock Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding as a DJ

Snoop Dogg to rock Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding as a DJ
Adele's Las Vegas residency 'may' get rescheduled in July at the earliest

Adele's Las Vegas residency 'may' get rescheduled in July at the earliest
Jamie Dornan gets candid about his 'mortifying' experience with Liv Tyler: Watch video

Jamie Dornan gets candid about his 'mortifying' experience with Liv Tyler: Watch video
Shawn Mendes falls while hiking: 'I guess that's what I get'

Shawn Mendes falls while hiking: 'I guess that's what I get'

Latest

view all