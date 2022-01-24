Varun Dhawan marks 1st wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal: see pics

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are celebrating one year of their blissful marriage as the Coolie No.1 actor dropped the unseen pictures from his wedding.

The childhood buddies tied the knot on January 24, 2021 in an intimate ceremony, keeping their most precious moments ‘low-key.’

However, now that the lovebirds have spent a year as a married couple, Dhawan unveiled a few rare pictures from wedding and Haldi to mark the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram on January 24, the Student of the Year star uploaded a series of snaps as he simply wrote “1 .. To infinity and beyond - buzz lightyear” while adding a heart emoji.

The swoon-worthy pics show the couple holding hands and taking marriage vows in traditional ceremony, looking absolutely breathtaking in gorgeous wedding outfits.



The wedding was attended by a few family members and friends amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

