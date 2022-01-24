 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West
Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West

US rapper Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox teased his ex wife Kim Kardashian with loved-up photos from Paris Fashion show.

Julia Fox took to Instagram stories and shared dazzling photos with the Stronger singer.

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West

In the photos, Kanye West and his ladylove can be seen wearing matching double denim as they attended first fashion show together in Paris.

The couple looked stylish and smitten for the outing which comes after Julia defended her romance with Kanye, 44.

Julia posted the dazzling photos after Kim Kardashian delighted her millions of fans with stunning pictures on Instagram.

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West

Earlier, Kim Kardashian was mentioned briefly in Kanye West’s new documentary film that premiered at the Sundance film festival Sunday.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment

Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost make fun on buying a Staten Island ferry boat on SNL

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost make fun on buying a Staten Island ferry boat on SNL
Candid Kanye West film premieres at Sundance amid editing row

Candid Kanye West film premieres at Sundance amid editing row
Christina Aguilera sends support to Britney Spears: 'I will always be here'

Christina Aguilera sends support to Britney Spears: 'I will always be here'
Garrett Hedlund gets arrested for public intoxication post split from Emma Roberts

Garrett Hedlund gets arrested for public intoxication post split from Emma Roberts
Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star

Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star
‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ star fired over misconduct accusations

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ star fired over misconduct accusations
Queen Elizabeth to mark father’s death anniversary for the first time without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth to mark father’s death anniversary for the first time without Prince Philip
Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler

Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler
Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
James Snyder fired from Broadway Show

James Snyder fired from Broadway Show
Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa react to fashion designer Manfred's death

Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa react to fashion designer Manfred's death

Latest

view all