Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West

US rapper Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox teased his ex wife Kim Kardashian with loved-up photos from Paris Fashion show.



Julia Fox took to Instagram stories and shared dazzling photos with the Stronger singer.

In the photos, Kanye West and his ladylove can be seen wearing matching double denim as they attended first fashion show together in Paris.

The couple looked stylish and smitten for the outing which comes after Julia defended her romance with Kanye, 44.

Julia posted the dazzling photos after Kim Kardashian delighted her millions of fans with stunning pictures on Instagram.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian was mentioned briefly in Kanye West’s new documentary film that premiered at the Sundance film festival Sunday.