Monday Jan 24 2022
Kardashian-Jenners reach one billion Instagram followers combined

The famous Kardashian-Jenner family have achieved an incredible Instagram milestone by attracting more than one billion followers. 

The popular American TV family, that rose to prominence when they starred in the hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, continue their quest for global dominance it has been revealed peak popularity with their combined social media fan base.

They now have more than one billion followers – which is almost one eighth of the population of the entire world, which has an estimated population of 7.9 billion.

Kylie Jenner, 24, is by far the most popular sibling from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with 305 million individual accounts following her updates. She was the first woman in the world to hit 300 million Instagram followers – beating the likes of Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

Kim Kardashian has nowhere near as many fans as her younger sibling, as she trails behind with a still impressive 282 million followers.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has 216 million followers and supermodel Kendall Jenner, 26, boasting 215 million loyal fans. Kris is yet to reach 50 million followers on the photo-sharing site. Kourtney, has just 161 million followers – but has risen in popularity over the past year after shacking up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

