Monday Jan 24 2022
Will Queen honour Andrew, Harry and Meghan on Jubilee?

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Prince Andrew may not be awarded special commemorative medal by the Queen during her jubilee as he no longer works for the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth II traditionally awards commemorative medals to senior members of the Royal Family to mark her jubilee and is expected to do the same this year for her Platinum Jubilee. 

Podcaster Christina Garibaldi claimed that the Queen may not present “awards” to a few non-working members of the Royal Family which include Prince Andrew. 

However, some royal experts  believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can receive “medals” despite “stepping down” as senior active working members.

There are nearly 400,000 medals that will be handed out this year to those that serve the Crown. 

The health care workers, frontline workers and many others, including the members of the Royal Family that raise flags, would be honoured and given medals for their services.

It is still unclear that the Queen will give out medals to Prince Andrew and non-working members of the Royal Family like Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Christine Ross, the co-host of Royally Us, responded to a question about it: "My guess is maybe not just don't see that happening it is so interesting."

The host added: "Giving a medal to Prince Andrew right now would not be very good but only time will tell to see if she honors Prince Harry or Meghan in the same way.”

He continued: "Well, Prince Harry and Meghan have been doing work with their charities and things like that on mental health. They have been doing their fair share of good deeds.”

