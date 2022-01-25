 
entertainment
Bad Bunny announces 29-date summer stadium tour

Popular rapper and singer Bad Bunny has announced plans for marathon concerts, coming this summer.

On Monday, the Grammy winner, 27, announced on Monday that he is all set to kickstart a 29-date stadium tour this summer across the United States and Latin America.


The songwriter dropped the exciting news on his Instagram handle. "Now yes, 2022 has started," he captioned the video in Spanish.

The series of concerts are set to start of Aug. 5 in Orlando and run through December. The marathon titled, Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour will feature performances of Diplo and DJ Alesso on selected dates.

He also announced in the clip that he's working on new music.

