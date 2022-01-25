 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Elton John tests positive for Covid, cancels concerts

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Elton John tests positive for Covid, cancels concerts

Sir Elton John has tested positive for Covid-19, saying he has 'a lot more work to do' in his life.

The 74-year music giant is fully vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms, but has been forced to cancel two concerts in Dallas.

A statement issued on behalf of the Rocket Man singer said: "It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19."

It added: "Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon."

"Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly."

Elton John's farewell tour was originally postponed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the singer is determined to see the dates through as soon as he can.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew told to 'get off your bum' after ex maid makes shocking revelation

Prince Andrew told to 'get off your bum' after ex maid makes shocking revelation
Prince Harry and Meghan in hot waters as Netflix takes action after Spotify's move

Prince Harry and Meghan in hot waters as Netflix takes action after Spotify's move
ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus set to launch radio show on Apple Music

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus set to launch radio show on Apple Music
Blur’s Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift for songwriting accusation

Blur’s Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift for songwriting accusation

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter surprises him with adorable prank, watch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter surprises him with adorable prank, watch
A nasty man!: Prince Andrew's former housekeeper draws curtain on Duke

A nasty man!: Prince Andrew's former housekeeper draws curtain on Duke

Bad Bunny announces 29-date summer stadium tour

Bad Bunny announces 29-date summer stadium tour
Britney Spears radiates tropical vibes amid loved-up holiday with Sam Asghari: pics

Britney Spears radiates tropical vibes amid loved-up holiday with Sam Asghari: pics
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may return to UK after living 'unhappy' life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may return to UK after living 'unhappy' life

Tom Holland says his plane scene in 'Uncharted' is hardest stunt

Tom Holland says his plane scene in 'Uncharted' is hardest stunt
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 13 different businesses, receive warning: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 13 different businesses, receive warning: report
Neymar Netflix series preview wins hearts

Neymar Netflix series preview wins hearts

Latest

view all