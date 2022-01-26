 
Prince William wanted to be a policeman: Here’s why

Prince William wanted to be a policeman: Here’s why

Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is the second in line of succession to British throne, had once expressed his wish to be a policeman.

The Express UK, quoting Royal author Robert Jobson’s book William’s Princess, published in 2006, that the future king once told his mother Princess Diana that he wanted to be a policeman so he could protect her.

The author said Diana ‘leaned heavily’ on Prince William in her times of need – times when William was still just a little boy.

“Whenever Diana felt uncertain, William was there for her,” royal author Robert Jobson further said.

The report also quoted Diana’s autobiographer Andrew Morton as writing that on one occasion Prince William and Harry were discussing their futures with Diana and the Duke of Cambridge said, “When I grow up I want to be a policeman and look after you Mummy.'

