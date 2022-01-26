 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton advised to give children royal duties

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton advised to give children royal duties

Prince William and Kate Middleton are being advised that their children could be taking on royal duties earlier than expected.

Considering that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle withdrew from their royal duties and that Prince Andrew has kept his distance from royal appearances due to his questionable character, the burden largely falls on the Cambridges, who have also stepped it up for the ailing Queen.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser it will be difficult for the Cambridges to gauge interest with the public after the Queen passes away and therefore, William and Kate will have to make the tough choice to bring their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis into the limelight.

Writing in the New Zealand Herald she said: “The palace needs the public to buy into the concept of a monarchy, which is why any growing disinterest is so dangerous for them.”

“To shore up public support for the Royal Family, they will need all hands on the royal deck and the palace will have to deploy their most beguiling and adorable assets, namely, the Cambridge Three.

“For Kate, who has from day one tried to instill as much normality into her family’s life as possible, that would not be a thrilling prospect.”

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B reacts to winning defamation lawsuit against YouTuber

Cardi B reacts to winning defamation lawsuit against YouTuber
Prince Harry and Meghan's fans blast William

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans blast William
Nicky Hilton, James Rothschild expecting their third child

Nicky Hilton, James Rothschild expecting their third child
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'turnaround' from philanthropy to 'earn more money'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'turnaround' from philanthropy to 'earn more money'
Prince Andrew dropped savage comments on Prince Harry at Eugenie's wedding

Prince Andrew dropped savage comments on Prince Harry at Eugenie's wedding
Kanye West raves about new home 'walking distance' away from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West raves about new home 'walking distance' away from Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Garner 'on-board' as ex-Ben Affleck prepares to propose Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner 'on-board' as ex-Ben Affleck prepares to propose Jennifer Lopez
Prince William wanted to be a policeman: Here’s why

Prince William wanted to be a policeman: Here’s why
'The Office' stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski reunite for film after 10 years

'The Office' stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski reunite for film after 10 years
Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s threats of legal action

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s threats of legal action
Michael Jackson body-shamed sister Janet Jackson, hurled brutal names at her

Michael Jackson body-shamed sister Janet Jackson, hurled brutal names at her
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'getting along' as co-parents, less chance of custody battle

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'getting along' as co-parents, less chance of custody battle

Latest

view all