Here’s what Coldplay’s Chris Martin has to say about BTS!

Chris Martin gushed about Coldplay's love for BTS, with whom they collaborated on the song 'My Universe'

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in a recent talk show appearance gushed about the band’s love for South Korean pop sensation BTS, with whom they collaborated on the smash hit single My Universe last year.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Martin not only opened up about how the collaboration came about but also how much he admires the septet.

“For something that could have seemed so artificial, it turned out to be one of the most real feelings. We genuinely love those people,” he said.

Martin also shared his experience of hanging out with BTS in their native South Korea, saying, “It was cool to see how their life is. They are a very different kind of band to us. It's much more disciplined in a certain way."