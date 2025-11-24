Beyoncé, Jay-Z join Lewis Hamilton for 200-mph lap at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton hits 200 mph with Beyoncé, Jay-Z during Vegas F1 hot lap

Lewis Hamilton gave Beyoncé and Jay-Z a thrill ride at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In a video shared on X, the seven-time Formula One champion was seen buckling in next to Beyoncé, who rode in the passenger seat for a 200-mph “hot lap” around the track. Jay-Z also took a separate ride with Hamilton.

“I’m sweating,” Beyoncé admitted as the car launched forward, fanning herself while Hamilton accelerated. Throughout the lap, Beyoncé and Jay-Z shouted and laughed as they hung on through the high-speed turns.

Hamilton even glanced away from the track mid-conversation, later saying, “I think we hit 200 mph down that street.”

Beyoncé thanked him afterward, still stunned by the speed. “Thank you so much. Good luck tonight,” she said.

For her look, Beyoncé arrived in a custom Louis Vuitton racing-inspired look earlier in the day, featuring a plunging white, red, and black leather bodysuit covered in crystals. She paired it with black boots, red fingerless gloves, and sunglasses.

Beyoncé switched into a second outfit later that night, wearing a red leather romper with a coordinating jacket and red heels, along with a black hat and sunglasses. Jay-Z attended the event both times in a black leather jacket, sweater, and matching pants.