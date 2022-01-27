Prince Andrew files official denial in lawsuit by Virgina Giuffre

Prince Andrew has filed his official denial to the claims in the lawsuit by his accuser Virgina Giuffre.

Prince Andrew says the lawsuit should be dismissed on the grounds that the New York court “lacks subject matter jurisdiction” in this lawsuit as his accuser Virgina Giuffre “is a permanent resident of Australia and not a domiciliary of Colorado”

Prince Andrew says he demands “a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in [Virginia Giuffre’s] Complaint”.



She alleges she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew in three locations, London, New York, US Virgin Isles, in 2001

