Virginia Giuffre issues statement after Prince Andrew demands jury trial

Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of raping her when she was young, has issued a statement after Prince Andrew demanded a jury trial in sexual assault case.



Prince Andrew's request came in a formal "answer" to the civil lawsuit filed in New York today, which also saw the Duke deny ALL allegations of wrongdoing.



The statement read, "Prince Andrew's answer continues his approach denying any knowledge of information concerning the claims against him, and purporting to blame the victim of the abuse for somehow bringing it on herself. We look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms. Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial,"



