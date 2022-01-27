Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark 'PR disaster' with Spotify 'nightmare'

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked a "PR disaster" after they failed to deliver content for Spotify.

As per brand guru Mark Borokowski, while speaking to TalkRADIO, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a “nightmare” on their hands after Spotify decided to take control.

"It was a great publicity coup for them to create their narrative but also for Spotify. I think at the time, you know, I think we might have spoken but you know, what is the content? What is the output?" he said.

"All these comparisons with this was going to be the new Obamas, this was Michelle and Barack. Lots of comparisons on the content they were going to produce. You know, as well as I do, delivering content, engaging content, you just don't pluck it off some tree at the bottom of the garden.

"This is hard work and you absolutely need a team of people to help you develop a quality product, particularly quality content and obviously they've never struck me as team players.

"You've got a sensation, I might be wrong, that they're very directional in what they think they want and what they think they want to give.

"They have probably gone through enough people not to help them because of their stance on what they want to produce.

"What they think is great content, what they think they want to tell the world probably not particularly good and they've obviously lent on their celebrity mates Corden and Elton John to help them to get one thing off the ground."

He added: "I suspect that wasn't of top quality if it did, there'll be more resources into this and Spotify looked at it and say, God, we've got a publicity nightmare on our hands, we've got a PR nightmare on our hands.

"Because it reflects badly for Spotify as well.

"That these great golden gooses have laid nothing but more smelly old eggs, well they haven't even laid an egg."