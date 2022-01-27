 
Kelly Clarkson to not back out of divorce battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is ready to go head-to-head with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in divorce battle as she's reportedly not even 'entertaining' settlement proposals.

According to US Weekly, an insider revealed that The Voice alum is making all possible efforts to prepare legal strategy. She’ll be fighting against her ex over the financial leg of the divorce battle.

“She is devoting 100 percent of any free time she has preparing for the trial,” the source spilled. “When not filming her talk show, she is hunkered down with Laura Wasser (her attorney)”.

The former couple successfully reached to an agreement regarding custody of their two kids. However, neither of them is willing to give up their finances.

“She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon. He will not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty,” the outlet reported.

