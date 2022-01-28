 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Reuters

Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum

By
Reuters

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum
Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum

Neil Young's music is being removed from Spotify's streaming service after the singer-songwriter objected to his songs playing on the same platform that offers Joe Rogan's podcast, the company and the musician said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Young had released a letter addressed to his manager and record label, Warner Music Group , demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music because he said Rogan spreads misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, the "Heart of Gold" and "Rocking In the Free World" singer thanked his record label for "standing with me in my decision to pull all my music from Spotify," and he encouraged other musicians to do the same.

"Spotify has become the home of life threatening COVID misinformation," he said on his website. "Lies being sold for money."

The Swedish company said it worked to balance "both safety for listeners and freedom for creators" and had removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related COVID-19 in accordance with its "detailed content policies."

"We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon," Spotify said in a statement.

Rogan, 54, is the host of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the top-rated podcast on Spotify, which holds exclusive rights to the program.

He has stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates and vaccines to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, 270 scientists and medical professionals signed a letter urging Spotify to take action against Rogan, accusing him of spreading falsehoods on the podcast.

Young, 76, said Spotify accounted for 60% of the streaming of his music to listeners around the world. The removal is "a huge loss for my record company to absorb," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William visits BAFTA without Kate Middleton

Prince William visits BAFTA without Kate Middleton
British army pensioners fondly recall Queen Elizabeth's coronation

British army pensioners fondly recall Queen Elizabeth's coronation
Jennifer Aniston wishes Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
'Squid Game', ‘Dune,’ nominated for 2022 Producers Guild Award

'Squid Game', ‘Dune,’ nominated for 2022 Producers Guild Award
Brad Pitt's relationship with Lykke Li explained

Brad Pitt's relationship with Lykke Li explained
Kanye West is waiting for February 22, 2022

Kanye West is waiting for February 22, 2022
Singer who performed at Princess Diana's wedding shares advice on how to meet the Queen

Singer who performed at Princess Diana's wedding shares advice on how to meet the Queen
Prince Andrew will try to make a financial deal with Virginia Giuffre: report

Prince Andrew will try to make a financial deal with Virginia Giuffre: report
Prince Charles' alleged 'other mistress' was Princess Diana's secret friend: report

Prince Charles' alleged 'other mistress' was Princess Diana's secret friend: report
Pablo Picasso's heirs launch digital art piece to ride ‘crypto’ wave

Pablo Picasso's heirs launch digital art piece to ride ‘crypto’ wave
How Kate Middleton's latest royal engagement lifts lid on 'fab four'

How Kate Middleton's latest royal engagement lifts lid on 'fab four'

Nicolas Cage says he ‘finally got it right’ with FIFTH marriage

Nicolas Cage says he ‘finally got it right’ with FIFTH marriage

Latest

view all