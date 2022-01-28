 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gets her own Netflix show: Watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is all set to share her happening life with fans.

On her birthday, the pregnant partner of the footballer will narrate her life story with I am Georgina.

The 28-year-old model will share her day-to-day activities and her relationship with the Manchester United player.

"I'm Georgina Rodriguez and five years ago my life changed," she says in the documentary.

"I'm the partner of the most followed man in the world. Cristiano is marvellous, he's a normal guy, I dreamed of having a prince by my side and today I have it.

"Thanks to love, now my life is a dream," she concludes.

The show is now available on Netflix.


