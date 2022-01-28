 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty sued by security guard for ‘attacking’ him

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty sued by security guard for ‘attacking’ him
Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty sued by security guard for ‘attacking’ him

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have reportedly hit by a lawsuit by a security guard accusing the couple of abusing him.

Thomas Weidenmuller, head of security at the Bang Bang rapper’s 2019 concert in March 2019, filed claims of physical assault.

According to TMZ, Weidenmuller alleged Petty of throwing a punch at him which cost heavy medical bills. He also claimed that the Tusa rapper threw a show at him.

Weidenmuller took a stand that Minaj got furious after female security personnel let a male fan on the stage amidst her performance.

He said the Anaconda hit-maker verbally abused the guard due to which she broke down in tears. 

When Weidenmuller tried to step in Minaj allegedly shouted at him, “'Who do you think you are?”

She threw her shoe at him but missed the target. She then called him back to her dressing room to berate him where Petty assaulted him and broke his jaw.

This is the second litigation the couple faced in recent times as Jennifer Hough filed a $500,000 lawsuit against them last summer for harassing her. 

More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo is 'completely in love with' pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is 'completely in love with' pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez
Kristen Stewart says wedding planning with Dylan Meyer is 'daunting': 'It's alot'

Kristen Stewart says wedding planning with Dylan Meyer is 'daunting': 'It's alot'
Kim Kardashian introduces Pete Davidson to Khloe Kardashian over Korean BBQ

Kim Kardashian introduces Pete Davidson to Khloe Kardashian over Korean BBQ
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gets her own Netflix show: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gets her own Netflix show: Watch
Taylor Swift fan 'mumbles her name' while crashing her NYC apartment with car

Taylor Swift fan 'mumbles her name' while crashing her NYC apartment with car
Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum

Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum
Khloe Kardashian gets back at Tristan Thompson with wise words on 'betrayal'

Khloe Kardashian gets back at Tristan Thompson with wise words on 'betrayal'
Prince William visits BAFTA without Kate Middleton

Prince William visits BAFTA without Kate Middleton
British army pensioners fondly recall Queen Elizabeth's coronation

British army pensioners fondly recall Queen Elizabeth's coronation
Jennifer Aniston wishes Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
'Squid Game', ‘Dune,’ nominated for 2022 Producers Guild Award

'Squid Game', ‘Dune,’ nominated for 2022 Producers Guild Award
Brad Pitt's relationship with Lykke Li explained

Brad Pitt's relationship with Lykke Li explained

Latest

view all