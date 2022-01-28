 
Before-and-After: Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter shows off weight loss

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter is all about living and flaunting the fit life, with his latest Instagram post being a testament to his 10-lb weight loss!

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a before-and-after comparison of himself with a special shoutout for his trainer, Anthony Crouchelli, and the workout program which helped him achieve his goal.

“The past few months have been such a journey back to healthy habits to get in shape for tour,” said Carter, adding, “Thanks @liteboxer & @anthonycrouchelli for making it fun to work out.”


“I'm 10lbs down and on the way. The journey continues,” he concluded.

Crouchelli himself exclusively opened up about Carter’s training routine, telling People that he is a “light to work with and one of the hardest working people I have had the pleasure of training.”

“Nick could be Superman in hiding! He is a rock star father, a world class artist, and every day hits that gym with an intention. Nick leads truly by example of how to balance a family, a career, and still hold himself accountable to being better than yesterday," he added. 

