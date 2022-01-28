James Gunn hints at another spinoff of 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn recently spilled that he's already working on The Suicide Squad's second spinoff TV show.

According to Deadline, the 55-year-old filmmaker revealed that making of the forthcoming show has been going on since premiere of Peacemaker, starring John Cena.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Gunn shared, “We're working on something else now, another TV show that's connected to that universe.'

The Guardians of The Galaxy director didn’t spill beans on the further details about the show. “I can't quite say” he told the outlet about the plot and casting of the series.

“I can't say anything. It is connected to this universe, and I don't think it will be the same genre as Peacemaker,” said the director.

“It won't be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe,” he added.

Meanwhile, he expressed being impressed with Cena’s series, premiered earlier this year.

“The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we're excited, we all like doing it, we just need to cross some Ts and dot some Is, which is basically me,” Gunn shared.