Friday Jan 28 2022
Princess Charlotte to receive THIS title after Prince William becomes king

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Even though Princess Charlotte is known as Her Royal Highness, she is set to get another major title the day her father Prince William becomes King.

Also known as Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, the little one will be set on getting the title Princess Royal sometime in the future.

According to MirrorOnline, this particular title is traditionally given to the eldest daughter of the monarch, who will eventually be Prince William.

The title itself was first coined in the 1600s in a bid to mimic the French royal title of Madame Royale.

The current Princess Royal is Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, told TownandCountrymag.com: "The title of Princess Royal is traditionally bestowed on the eldest daughter of the monarch.

"It is a title that remains for life, so Princess Charlotte will have to wait at least until the death of the current Princess Royal."

