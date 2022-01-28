Shilpa Shetty’s disgraced husband Raj Kundra’s Instagram gets makeover

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, earlier arrested for distributing porn, returned to Instagram with a new handle

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who last year was arrested for allegedly producing and disseminating pornography and deleted his Instagram, has now reinvented his handle as a business account.

Kundra’s account, which was previously named @rajkundra9, has now been changed to Binge by Bastian, a new outlet of a chain of restaurants that he and wife Shetty co-own.

The profile description on the photo-sharing app explains, “Modern American & South American bar & bistro by @bastianmumbai - Coming Soon!” while the first post teased that the restaurant is ‘coming soon’ to the Khar West area in Mumbai.





Before his arrest, Kundra was pretty active on Instagram but had scrubbed his profile of all the posts after his return to the app following his release from jail.

Kundra also addressed the case against him last month, dismissing it by denying his involvement and calling it a ‘witch hunt’.