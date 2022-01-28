 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty’s disgraced husband Raj Kundra’s Instagram gets makeover

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Shilpa Shettys husband Raj Kundra, earlier arrested for distributing porn, returned to Instagram with a new handle
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, earlier arrested for distributing porn, returned to Instagram with a new handle

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who last year was arrested for allegedly producing and disseminating pornography and deleted his Instagram, has now reinvented his handle as a business account.

Kundra’s account, which was previously named @rajkundra9, has now been changed to Binge by Bastian, a new outlet of a chain of restaurants that he and wife Shetty co-own.

The profile description on the photo-sharing app explains, “Modern American & South American bar & bistro by @bastianmumbai - Coming Soon!” while the first post teased that the restaurant is ‘coming soon’ to the Khar West area in Mumbai.


Before his arrest, Kundra was pretty active on Instagram but had scrubbed his profile of all the posts after his return to the app following his release from jail.

Kundra also addressed the case against him last month, dismissing it by denying his involvement and calling it a ‘witch hunt’. 

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan begins dubbing for his upcoming film, calls his routine ‘tough’

Amitabh Bachchan begins dubbing for his upcoming film, calls his routine ‘tough’
Here's why Kapil Sharma chose Netflix for his comedy special 'I’m Not Done Yet'

Here's why Kapil Sharma chose Netflix for his comedy special 'I’m Not Done Yet'
Akshay Kumar recalls Rajesh Khanna in 'Bawarchi' as he plays cook: Watch

Akshay Kumar recalls Rajesh Khanna in 'Bawarchi' as he plays cook: Watch
Mouni Roy looks regal in red at her Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar, see pics

Mouni Roy looks regal in red at her Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar, see pics

Salman Khan drops teaser of his upcoming song 'Dance With Me': Watch

Salman Khan drops teaser of his upcoming song 'Dance With Me': Watch
FIA writes letter to freeze Hareem Shah’s bank accounts

FIA writes letter to freeze Hareem Shah’s bank accounts
Alia Bhatt confirms release date of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt confirms release date of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Bilal Saeed teams up with Bollywood's Isabelle Kaif for 'Judaiya': Watch Teaser

Bilal Saeed teams up with Bollywood's Isabelle Kaif for 'Judaiya': Watch Teaser
Atif Aslam dubbed 'true gentleman' after PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig: Here's Why

Atif Aslam dubbed 'true gentleman' after PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig: Here's Why
Sheheryar Munawar teases ‘intense’ new project with Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed

Sheheryar Munawar teases ‘intense’ new project with Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan tease untitled new film with romantic snap

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan tease untitled new film with romantic snap
Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chaya on her wedding anniversary with adorable post

Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chaya on her wedding anniversary with adorable post

Latest

view all