 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Anne, Edward reportedly met to decide Prince Andrew's fate

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward reportedly decided that there would be "no way back" for their brother Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York, who is currently under investigation for his involvement in the Virginia Giuffre sexual abuse case, is said to have brought a lot of trouble to the Firm.

As a result the trio of siblings reportedly met up to discuss the ordeal and decided that there was "no return" for their brother. 

Shedding light on this Daily Mirror's Russell Myers said in a podcast: "It emerged that there had been a meeting with the senior members of the Royal Family.

"It was Charles, Anne and Edward ‒ [they] had a meeting back in January to essentially decide there was no way back for Andrew. Now, to me this didn’t really come as any surprise at all.

"I was saying just this week how I think Andrew was the only person in the entire world who thought there was any way back for him into public life.

"Certainly there’s no appetite within the family. Certainly there’s no appetite within the military associations that he had or within the general public.

"I think regardless of what happens in the civil case, regardless of whether he is dragged into any further investigations or whether he needs to speak to the police, I think the manner in which he has carried himself has been quite an issue within the family and quite an issue for the general public.

"Certainly I would wholeheartedly agree there is no way back for Prince Andrew."

More From Entertainment:

President Joe Biden, Cher & more celebs to honour Betty White in NBC's tribute Special

President Joe Biden, Cher & more celebs to honour Betty White in NBC's tribute Special
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney with Henry Golding share pics from their babies’ playdate

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney with Henry Golding share pics from their babies’ playdate
Kate Middleton set to snatch Prince Harry’s key patronage

Kate Middleton set to snatch Prince Harry’s key patronage
Princess Charlotte to receive THIS title after Prince William becomes king

Princess Charlotte to receive THIS title after Prince William becomes king
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma
Megan Fox stuns in Euphoria-inspired glam, fans gushes over her engagement ring

Megan Fox stuns in Euphoria-inspired glam, fans gushes over her engagement ring

Prince William, Kate Middleton keep close eye on Prince George's specific habit

Prince William, Kate Middleton keep close eye on Prince George's specific habit
James Gunn hints at another spinoff of 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn hints at another spinoff of 'The Suicide Squad'
Before-and-After: Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter shows off weight loss

Before-and-After: Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter shows off weight loss

Spotify-Neil Young row becomes a flashpoint in conversation over online disinformation

Spotify-Neil Young row becomes a flashpoint in conversation over online disinformation
David Bowie once offered drugs to Michael Jackson when he was young

David Bowie once offered drugs to Michael Jackson when he was young
Prince Andrew playing 'ultimate gamble' in Virginia Giuffre trial

Prince Andrew playing 'ultimate gamble' in Virginia Giuffre trial

Latest

view all