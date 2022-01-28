President Joe Biden, Cher & more celebs to honour Betty White in NBC's tribute Special

The President of United States, Joe Biden and other renowned celebrities have come together to pay a special tribute to the iconic TV star, Betty White, who died last month just weeks before her 100th birthday.

On Thursday, NBC officially announced that the special tribute, Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl will honour the late comedy icon, who passed away at age of 99, last month.

The star-studded TV special will include tributes from President Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more.





The special will air on Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

"Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favourite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star," NBC said in a news release. "The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."

The Golden Girls starlet died in her sleep on December 31 in Los Angeles.