 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

President Joe Biden, Cher & more celebs to honour Betty White in NBC's tribute Special

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

President Joe Biden, Cher & more celebs to honour Betty White in NBCs tribute Special
President Joe Biden, Cher & more celebs to honour Betty White in NBC's tribute Special

The President of United States, Joe Biden and other renowned celebrities have come together to pay a special tribute to the iconic TV star, Betty White, who died last month just weeks before her 100th birthday.

On Thursday, NBC officially announced that the special tribute, Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl will honour the late comedy icon, who passed away at age of 99, last month.

The star-studded TV special will include tributes from President Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more.


The special will air on Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

"Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favourite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star," NBC said in a news release. "The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."

The Golden Girls starlet died in her sleep on December 31 in Los Angeles.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, Anne, Edward reportedly met to decide Prince Andrew's fate

Prince Charles, Anne, Edward reportedly met to decide Prince Andrew's fate

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney with Henry Golding share pics from their babies’ playdate

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney with Henry Golding share pics from their babies’ playdate
Kate Middleton set to snatch Prince Harry’s key patronage

Kate Middleton set to snatch Prince Harry’s key patronage
Princess Charlotte to receive THIS title after Prince William becomes king

Princess Charlotte to receive THIS title after Prince William becomes king
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma
Megan Fox stuns in Euphoria-inspired glam, fans gushes over her engagement ring

Megan Fox stuns in Euphoria-inspired glam, fans gushes over her engagement ring

Prince William, Kate Middleton keep close eye on Prince George's specific habit

Prince William, Kate Middleton keep close eye on Prince George's specific habit
James Gunn hints at another spinoff of 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn hints at another spinoff of 'The Suicide Squad'
Before-and-After: Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter shows off weight loss

Before-and-After: Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter shows off weight loss

Spotify-Neil Young row becomes a flashpoint in conversation over online disinformation

Spotify-Neil Young row becomes a flashpoint in conversation over online disinformation
David Bowie once offered drugs to Michael Jackson when he was young

David Bowie once offered drugs to Michael Jackson when he was young
Prince Andrew playing 'ultimate gamble' in Virginia Giuffre trial

Prince Andrew playing 'ultimate gamble' in Virginia Giuffre trial

Latest

view all