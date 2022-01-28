 
Unseen photographs of British royals resurface for Queen’s platinum jubilee

Upon Queen Elizabeth’s return to her country home of Sandringham on Sunday, an amateur photographer’s family unveiled previously unseen photos of the royals at the Norfolk estate, reported People.

The photos, taken by Edward Jackson, were found after his death in November and are now being submitted to the Kensington Palace by his family in response to the Palace’s appeal to collect amateur photographs of the royal family taken over the years to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

“My uncle always had two cameras hanging around his neck just in case one went wrong. He was always on the lookout for a good shot," Jackson's nephew told the Daily Mail.

"If Edward was still here, he definitely would have sent some in. We've picked half a dozen to send through,” they added.

Jackson, who lived in King’s Lynn near the Queen’s Sandringham estate, built quite the collection of photographs, with one showing the royals, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles, Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, and a young Prince William standing outside St. Mary Magdalene Church during Christmas 1988.

Another photo from the same day shows Diana, in a chic black coat with blue lapels and a matching hat, walking alongside the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson.

A 1989 photo also shows the Queen looking behind her with Prince Philip’s profile also visible in the same shot. 

