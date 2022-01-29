Mahira Khan becomes Jedi Master for PSL 7 Peshawar Zalmi anthem: Watch

Mahira Khan is channeling her inner martial artist in the all-new anthem of Peshawar Zalmi titled Aya Zalmi.

The anthem, which is sung by renowned Pashto singers Zarsanga, Sunny Khan Durrani, Zara Madani, Tayyab Rehman, and Zoha Zuberi, also features Ali Rehman Khanas Zalmi ambassador.



Zalmi players, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib, Malik, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, and Usman Qadir too, are spotted exuding their best game in between the music video.

The anthem video is directed by Hassan Dawar and produced by Rohail Hayat.



Turning to their official Twitter handle, Peshawar Zalmi shared deeper meaning behind the anthem, stating its relevance to inner peace.

"This Zalmi Anthem symbolizes "metaphorical representation of life". It is all about finding your inner peace and the fight with self to reach one's true potential," said Peshawar Zalmi.



Take a look:







