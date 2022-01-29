 
Mahira Khan sends a prayer for Bollywood actor Mouni Roy on wedding

Mahira Khan is sending love to newlywed bride and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy.

Turning to her Instagram Mouni dropped stunning pictures from her wedding ceremony in Goa.

"I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love Suraj & Mouni," captioned Mouni alongside PDA-filled photos with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

The actor's post was quick to garner love from her celebrity friends, notably one sweet message from superstar Mahira Khan across the border.

"Mubarak! Khush raho aaabad raho..Ameen. Lots of love," commented Mahira with a heart emoticon.

Mouni tied the knot with beau Suraj this week. The couple had announced their engagement in 2021.

