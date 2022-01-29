 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears 'shocked' after Jamie Lynn Spears says her memoir is 'national best seller'

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Britney Spears is infuriated and angry at younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears cashing the popstar's life with her memoir.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Britney called her sister a liar after Jamie Lynn declared her memoir 'Things I Should Have Said' a national best seller.

"National best seller ???? DUH  …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!" she began in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!! Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all !!!" Britney went on to call out the nerve of her family using her life to fill in their pockets.

"I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!!" Britney prayed before accusing her family of constantly breaking her heart.

