 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson 'ignoring' Kanye West AIDS rumour 'out of respect' for Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Pete Davidson ignoring Kanye West AIDS rumour out of respect for Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson 'ignoring' Kanye West AIDS rumour 'out of respect' for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are only growing stronger amid Kanye West's ongoing drama.

Page Six reports that Kanye's recent move in attempt to get Kim Kardashian back-stating that Pete Davidson has AIDS- is “actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together.”

Kanye's drama has undoubtedly left Kim in a tricky position where she has to think about the impact of this on her children she shares with the rapper.

“Kim truly wants Kanye to be at peace with their marriage being over and find happiness, whether it’s with Julia [Fox] or someone else, so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way," says the insider.

Kim and West share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“She is worried about how all of these things that are being played out so publicly on Kanye’s end will affect their kids in the future and feels that any issues should be resolved privately.”

Meanwhile, sources close to West claim the AIDS rumour is“nonsense” and the Donda rapper has spread no such lie.

More From Entertainment:

‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics

‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics
Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Dubai for pregnant ladylove Georgina Rodriguez

Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Dubai for pregnant ladylove Georgina Rodriguez
Britney Spears 'shocked' after Jamie Lynn Spears says her memoir is 'national best seller'

Britney Spears 'shocked' after Jamie Lynn Spears says her memoir is 'national best seller'
Jennifer Aniston wants fans to watch 'Murderville' starring Will Arnett

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to watch 'Murderville' starring Will Arnett
Options for Prince Andrew 'risk huge reputational damage to the British monarchy'

Options for Prince Andrew 'risk huge reputational damage to the British monarchy'
Prince Charles and Camilla are looking for a digital communication manager

Prince Charles and Camilla are looking for a digital communication manager
Netflix to produce Mattel's 'Masters of the Universe' movie

Netflix to produce Mattel's 'Masters of the Universe' movie
Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding car is available to buy

Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding car is available to buy
Britain's Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle

Britain's Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle
Ex officer makes shocking allegations against 'nasty' Prince Andrew

Ex officer makes shocking allegations against 'nasty' Prince Andrew
Fox News host Dan Bongino permanently banned from YouTube

Fox News host Dan Bongino permanently banned from YouTube

Unseen photographs of British royals resurface for Queen’s platinum jubilee

Unseen photographs of British royals resurface for Queen’s platinum jubilee

Latest

view all