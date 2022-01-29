 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West says 'Donda 2' drop date is lucky for United States

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Kanye West says Donda 2 drop date is lucky for United States
Kanye West says 'Donda 2' drop date is lucky for United States

Kanye West is ready for a second version to his much-famous album Donda.

The 44-year-old turned to his Instagram on Friday to announce the sequel to his Donda, adding that the album will drop February 22, 2022.

In the announcement photo, fans could see his childhood house on fire and the album release date is written around.

"DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE," the 22-time Grammy winner captioned the post.

It is reported that the album will also feature track Eazy, where he also threatens to beat estranged wife Kim Kardashian's new partner Pete Davidson.

Kanye later shared the significance of the album release date on his Instagram Stories.

"According to the stars, the United States is finally getting a spiritual makeover with its first-ever Pluto Return on Feb. 22, 2022. Astrologically, a Pluto return is when the heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began," he share in a note.  

More From Entertainment:

Queen launches her tomato ketchup and brown sauce brand with 'royal' prices

Queen launches her tomato ketchup and brown sauce brand with 'royal' prices
Kate Middleton helped Prince William dodge girls with THIS adorable trick

Kate Middleton helped Prince William dodge girls with THIS adorable trick
Cher sings a special version of ‘The Golden Girls’ theme for NBC's tribute to Betty White

Cher sings a special version of ‘The Golden Girls’ theme for NBC's tribute to Betty White
Emma Roberts loves herself 'more than ever' after breakup with Garett Hedlund

Emma Roberts loves herself 'more than ever' after breakup with Garett Hedlund
‘Tiger King’ fame Joe Exotic loses appeal, resentenced to 21 years in prison

‘Tiger King’ fame Joe Exotic loses appeal, resentenced to 21 years in prison
Adele’s Las Vegas shows ‘may not’ return as organisers struggle to reach deal

Adele’s Las Vegas shows ‘may not’ return as organisers struggle to reach deal
Pete Davidson’s pic with John Mulaney & Olivia Munn's baby wins hearts on internet

Pete Davidson’s pic with John Mulaney & Olivia Munn's baby wins hearts on internet

Joni Mitchell boycotting Spotify in support of Neil Young

Joni Mitchell boycotting Spotify in support of Neil Young
Chris Brown accused of sexual assault in $20 million lawsuit

Chris Brown accused of sexual assault in $20 million lawsuit
Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour

Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour
Jason Momoa in talks to play villain alongside Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10

Jason Momoa in talks to play villain alongside Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10
‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics

‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics

Latest

view all