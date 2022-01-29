 
Saturday Jan 29 2022
Prince Andrew’s accuser ‘refuses to settle’ unless he’s held to account: report

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawyer in the US, David Boies has made it clear that he is not interested in ‘accepting’ any kind of settlement unless it holds Prince Andrew to account.

He made his statement as part of an outright clap back against Prince Andrew, whose defence against the allegations prove allegedly ‘laughable’.

According to The Telegraph, he explained how Prince Andrew’s tactics of “Deny, deny, deny. Shame, shame, shame – or attempt to shame,” are no longer going to serve him.

Mr Boies admitted I should say. This was Maxwell’s playbook and it’s now Prince Andrew’s playbook. Blanket denials coupled with attacks on the victim are simply not a very credible defence. Particularly in view of all the evidence we have against him.”

“If we didn’t have the photographs, if we didn’t have other people identifying him, that would be one thing. But as things stand, denying and victim-shaming is not a plausible defence strategy.”

“We’re looking forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms Giuffre for his own abuse, both at the deposition and the trial.”

“But an unfortunate fact for him is that if you say these things when you’re filing papers, it becomes really hard to sustain that under cross-examination. And when you can’t sustain those broad denials, you’re not just back to ground zero, you’re behind because you’ve lost your credibility.”

Before concluding Mr Boies made it clear, “I think that we would be unlikely to settle in a situation in which somebody just handed over a cheque. So if Prince Andrew maintains ‘I've never heard of this person’, ‘I don't know who she is’, ‘The photographs are fake’, then I don’t think that we would want to settle on that basis.”

“That said, if you had a settlement that was large enough to be, in effect, a vindication, then it’s something we would obviously look at.”  

