Prince Charles ‘dreading Kingship role’ he spent life toiling over: report

Experts believe Prince Charles is starting to grow rather apprehensive over the prospects of one day becoming King of England.



Royal author and biographer Sam Elliott-Gibbs made this candid revelation.

He made the revelation in a brand new piece for The Mirror and started off by writing, “This is a moment that he has been dreading all his life.”

"By achieving the top job, the job he’s been training for and preparing for all these years does inevitably means the death of his mother and he loves his mother very dearly.”

“So it’s going to be a very vicious week, moment and I think that I am sure that he is pretty terrified of the whole prospect.”

The expert even went on to say, “He is a very emotional man and a sensitive man, he did take the death of his father very badly.”

"He takes the death of any loved one to heart and I think it would be, it’s devastating for him as it is for anyone who loses a much-loved mother.”

However, regardless of his dread of apprehension, when and if he does take the throne, experts are pretty sure he will be a very different monarch than his mother Queen Elizabeth.

In the eyes of royal author Sacerdoti, "I certainly know that the monarchy will want to keep itself modern and agile in relation to the UK and the Commonwealth and keep itself relevant."

"Plenty of them absolutely love the Queen and the monarchy and that handover have already started with Prince Charles.”

"I would imagine on their agenda is to keep their Commonwealth but it is inevitable over time that people's attitudes towards royalty and the monarchy might change and shift.”

"I think that's why they've been very careful to try to adapt and change with the times and Charles has also shown some indication that he might be quite the different monarch from his mother.”