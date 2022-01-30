 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Why did Hareem Shah leave clinic with incomplete lip job?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

LONDON: Pakistan’s famous yet controversial TikToker Hareem Shah made the headlines on Saturday once again by posting a video with her half-done lip filler treatment.

In the video, the TikToker could be seen with swollen lips. She revealed that she was at an aesthetician's clinic to get lip fillers as she has been intending to get them for a long time, however, she had to leave the process in between due to a call she received from Pakistan.

According to Shah, she received a call saying that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has ordered to freeze all her bank accounts which made her worried and she decided to leave.

She also said that she left the surgery after knowing about her accounts because she remembered how expensive it is.

The money-laundering case 

On January 10, 2022, the TikToker had uploaded a video on social media in which she could be seen flaunting two stacks of British pounds.

The FIA launched a probe against Shah in a money laundering case for taking a hefty amount of money from Pakistan to United Kingdom. 

As reported by Geo News, the FIA had decided to write a letter to the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) to take action against Shah.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab via Facebook

More From Pakistan:

'I have done nothing wrong': Hareem Shah hits back at FIA after bank account frozen

'I have done nothing wrong': Hareem Shah hits back at FIA after bank account frozen
PTI govt is taking measures to provide Karachi with water: Asad Umar

PTI govt is taking measures to provide Karachi with water: Asad Umar

Peshawar High Court asks PTA to ban immoral content on TikTok

Peshawar High Court asks PTA to ban immoral content on TikTok
In detailed verdict, SC says tax authority obtained records of Justice Isa, family unlawfully

In detailed verdict, SC says tax authority obtained records of Justice Isa, family unlawfully
Malala Yousafzai visits Dubai Expo 2020 with family, defeats husband at tic-tac-toe

Malala Yousafzai visits Dubai Expo 2020 with family, defeats husband at tic-tac-toe

Fawad takes a jibe at Bilawal, suggests he contest Karachi's mayoral polls

Fawad takes a jibe at Bilawal, suggests he contest Karachi's mayoral polls
After 74 years of separation, Indian national issued Pakistani visa to meet his brother

After 74 years of separation, Indian national issued Pakistani visa to meet his brother
NSA Moeed Yusuf visits Afghanistan to discuss matters of mutual interest

NSA Moeed Yusuf visits Afghanistan to discuss matters of mutual interest

Khairpur health workers inoculate police with expired vaccine

Khairpur health workers inoculate police with expired vaccine
PM Imran Khan slams West's 'selective silence' on Kashmir situation

PM Imran Khan slams West's 'selective silence' on Kashmir situation
One dead, dozen injured as building collapse in Karachi's DHA

One dead, dozen injured as building collapse in Karachi's DHA
PTI govt plans to roll out health insurance programme in Karachi

PTI govt plans to roll out health insurance programme in Karachi

Latest

view all