Prince Andrew to ask accuser Virginia Giuffre to ‘prove photo is real': report

Experts have brought some speculations to light regarding Prince Andrew’s intentions for the upcoming assault case and worry he may demand for his accuser to prove the legitimacy of the photograph in question.



Lawyer Rachel L. Fiset, the co-founder and managing partner of Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman made this claim.

In conversations with The Daily Beast, she revealed there is a chance the prince will “seek an expert’s opinion on whether or not it is real.”

Especially since The photograph may be the single best piece of evidence that Giuffre has going forward in this case. It corroborates Giuffre’s story and appears to place Andrew with another prominent member of the alleged Epstein conspiracy (Maxwell) at the location of the alleged abuse.”

Before concluding she also added, “This case would likely not have garnered the amount of media attention it has without the photograph because the photograph, at the least, makes her story credible.”