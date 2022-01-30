'God Save The Queen': Writer of anti-monarchy anthem warms to the royal family

English musician Glen Matlock spoke in favour of Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family in his latest interview.

According to Daily Mail, the 65-year-old is the co-writer of the best known anti-monarchy rock anthem "God Save The Queen."

Talking to the newspaper, he said that he has come to the conclusion that the monarchy protects people from the politicians.

"Imagine if Boris Johnson was president. Imagine the Prime Minister was a head of state and how bad that would be," said the Sex Pistols star.