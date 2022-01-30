 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

'God Save The Queen': Writer of anti-monarchy anthem warms to the royal family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

God Save The Queen: Writer of anti-monarchy anthem warms to the royal family

English musician Glen Matlock spoke in favour of Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family in his latest interview.

According to Daily Mail, the 65-year-old is the co-writer of the best known anti-monarchy rock anthem "God Save The Queen."

God Save The Queen: Writer of anti-monarchy anthem warms to the royal family

Talking to the newspaper, he said that he has come to the conclusion that the monarchy protects people from the politicians.

"Imagine if Boris Johnson was president. Imagine the Prime Minister was a head of state and how bad that would be," said the Sex Pistols star.

More From Entertainment:

'Vikings' Lagertha actress 'stands by her motherland Ukraine' amid crisis

'Vikings' Lagertha actress 'stands by her motherland Ukraine' amid crisis

Gwyneth Paltrow says she never got intimate with Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow says she never got intimate with Robert Downey Jr.
Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation
Amber Heard looks gorgeous as she poses for 'last selfie of the week'

Amber Heard looks gorgeous as she poses for 'last selfie of the week'
Prince Harry’s commitment to Meghan Markle triggers loneliness: report

Prince Harry’s commitment to Meghan Markle triggers loneliness: report
Kanye West and Julia Fox take each other's breath away in new steamy snap

Kanye West and Julia Fox take each other's breath away in new steamy snap
Prince Andrew to ask accuser Virginia Giuffre to ‘prove photo is real': report

Prince Andrew to ask accuser Virginia Giuffre to ‘prove photo is real': report
Prince Charles ‘dreading Kingship role’ he spent life toiling over: report

Prince Charles ‘dreading Kingship role’ he spent life toiling over: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals 'to drop royal bombshells'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals 'to drop royal bombshells'
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ as Archewell endeavours deepen rift: report

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ as Archewell endeavours deepen rift: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s trip to the UK will ‘boost’ brand image ‘for sure’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s trip to the UK will ‘boost’ brand image ‘for sure’: report
Prince Andrew’s accuser ‘refuses to settle’ unless he’s held to account: report

Prince Andrew’s accuser ‘refuses to settle’ unless he’s held to account: report

Latest

view all