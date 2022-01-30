 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan reacts to Kanye West and Julia Fox's intimate photos

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Piers Morgan reacts to Kanye West and Julia Foxs intimate photos

Kanye West and Julia Fox's intimate pictures from the star-studded Paris Fashion Week party have taken the internet by storm.

But Piers Morgan didn't like their pictures one bit. Taking to Twitter, the TV presenter shared one of their pictures with a caption, "These two are so cringe."

Earlier, Morgan had compared Fox with Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian and said the reality TV star was better than the rapper's new girlfriend.

The picture shared by Morgan shows Kanye and Julia locking lips at the Paris Fashion Week party.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, is dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

More From Entertainment:

'God Save The Queen': Writer of anti-monarchy anthem warms to the royal family

'God Save The Queen': Writer of anti-monarchy anthem warms to the royal family

'Vikings' Lagertha actress 'stands by her motherland Ukraine' amid crisis

'Vikings' Lagertha actress 'stands by her motherland Ukraine' amid crisis

Gwyneth Paltrow says she never got intimate with Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow says she never got intimate with Robert Downey Jr.
Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation
Amber Heard looks gorgeous as she poses for 'last selfie of the week'

Amber Heard looks gorgeous as she poses for 'last selfie of the week'
Prince Harry’s commitment to Meghan Markle triggers loneliness: report

Prince Harry’s commitment to Meghan Markle triggers loneliness: report
Kanye West and Julia Fox take each other's breath away in new steamy snap

Kanye West and Julia Fox take each other's breath away in new steamy snap
Prince Andrew to ask accuser Virginia Giuffre to ‘prove photo is real': report

Prince Andrew to ask accuser Virginia Giuffre to ‘prove photo is real': report
Prince Charles ‘dreading Kingship role’ he spent life toiling over: report

Prince Charles ‘dreading Kingship role’ he spent life toiling over: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals 'to drop royal bombshells'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals 'to drop royal bombshells'
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ as Archewell endeavours deepen rift: report

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ as Archewell endeavours deepen rift: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s trip to the UK will ‘boost’ brand image ‘for sure’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s trip to the UK will ‘boost’ brand image ‘for sure’: report

Latest

view all