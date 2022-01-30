David Beckham son Brookyln to have honeymoon 'in space' with Nicola Peltz 

 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

David Beckham's son, Brooklyn Beckham, is all set to take his romance up in the space.

The 22-year-old, who will be tying the knot with fiancée Nicola Peltz will reportedly take his blushing bride for a honeymoon in space.

Reports add that the couple's friends are buying them a Virgin Galactic trip for £400,000 as the ultimate wedding present.

A source told The Mirror: "Between his family and Nicola's, it's easy to get them on Richard Branson's first VIP space flight. The cost would be a drop in the ocean.

"Their rich friends are talking about forming a club to fund the gift. They think presenting it will be one of the high points of the wedding day.

"A lot of people will be vying for the title of "most impressive gift" at this wedding. The group talking about this know a ticket to space is sure to impress even billionaire guests and the Beckhams and Peltzes, who don't really need anything.'

Brooklyn and Nicola will tie the knot in April this year.

