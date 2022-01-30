 
Prince Andrew quits golf club as he faces assault case

London: Prince Andrew has given up his honorary membership at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews as he faces a US civil suit for sexual assault.

Queen Elizabeth II´s second son has effectively been stripped of his position in royal life after Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month that he had given up his honorary military titles and charitable roles.

"The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his honorary membership," said a spokesman for the private member´s club northeast of Edinburgh.

"We respect and appreciate his decision."

The prince, who is seeking a jury trial to clear his name, has not been criminally charged and has strenuously denied the allegations.

