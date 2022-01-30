 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma wows fans with her latest sun-kissed pictures

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Anushka Sharma wows fans with her latest sun-kissed pictures
Anushka Sharma wows fans with her latest sun-kissed pictures

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma looked nothing short of a vision in her latest sun-kissed photos that she posted on social media.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures that left her fans speechless.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “This day was… (heart emoji) #Throwback.”

In the photos, Anushka flashes her million-dollar smile to the camera. In the first picture, we can see Anushka donning a baby pink coloured shirt that she has paired with blue denim. 

In the next picture, the PK actor is resting on the green grass with her tummy to the ground and both legs up in the air.

The third one is taken from the middle of the grass, and the last but not least is of her sitting on the grass under a clear sky, beaming ear to ear and glowing beneath the sun.

The endearing post has garnered massive likes from her followers within no time. 

The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud her beauty.

More From Showbiz:

Nadia Khan, Sharmila Faruqui sue each other for Rs.50M in bombshell defamation case

Nadia Khan, Sharmila Faruqui sue each other for Rs.50M in bombshell defamation case
Salman Khan poses with John Travolta in Riyadh, picture goes viral

Salman Khan poses with John Travolta in Riyadh, picture goes viral

Salman Khan drops subtle relationship hint after Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Salman Khan drops subtle relationship hint after Katrina Kaif’s wedding
Priyanka Chopra praises Kajol’s daughter Nysa

Priyanka Chopra praises Kajol’s daughter Nysa
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deck up in black for a party at home: See pic

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deck up in black for a party at home: See pic
Kajol diagnosed with coronavirus

Kajol diagnosed with coronavirus
Ayesha Omar believes 'age is just a number' when choosing life partner

Ayesha Omar believes 'age is just a number' when choosing life partner
Atif Aslam bumps into Lahore students, croons for an impromptu jamming session

Atif Aslam bumps into Lahore students, croons for an impromptu jamming session
Mira Rajput dedicates romantic song to Shahid Kapoor, See post

Mira Rajput dedicates romantic song to Shahid Kapoor, See post
Yasir Hussain, Ayesha Omar react to censor board’s decision to halt release of ‘Javed Iqbal’

Yasir Hussain, Ayesha Omar react to censor board’s decision to halt release of ‘Javed Iqbal’
Sarwat Gilani gives fans a sneak peek into her unconventional workstation

Sarwat Gilani gives fans a sneak peek into her unconventional workstation

Deepika Padukone's intimate scenes with Siddhant are ‘favourite’: says 'Gehraiyaan' director

Deepika Padukone's intimate scenes with Siddhant are ‘favourite’: says 'Gehraiyaan' director

Latest

view all